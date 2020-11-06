Homenetmen Massis Raises $220,000 For Artsakh

In light of the renewed Azeri aggression against the people of Artsakh, Homenetmen Massis Chapter of the San Fernando Valley hosted an outdoor benefit concert with Karnig Sarkissian to raise funds for AYF’s “With Our Soldiers” campaign. The event took place on Saturday, November 1 at Neptune Productions in North Hollywood, where community members gathered for a revolutionary song night by adhering to all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“During these difficult times, our scouts, athletes, and community members felt the urgency to support the defenders of our country and the families of those who gave their lives for Artsakh” said Massis Board Member Aslan Torossian. “By bringing the community together, we are sending a strong message to the homeland that they are not alone in their struggle and that the entire Armenian nation stands behind them” he continued. On behalf of the board, he also expressed his gratitude to ARF Central Committee Member Melkon Melkonian, Homenetmen Western Region President Hagop Tufenkjian, and community members in attendance for ensuring the success of this event.

During the event, guests and virtual attendees challenged each other to continue donating towards the campaign, surpassing the original fundraising goal of the event. In between songs, MC Melkon Melkonian kept announcing new donations. Mike Tavitian, Massis Chapter’s Athletic Director, also announced that leading up to the event coaches, parents, and athletic teams raised $22,000. On behalf of the board, he expressed his gratitude to all volunteers and donors for mobilizing and generously contributing towards the goal. “No matter the magnitude of the challenges we face as a nation, our athletes are always ready to support our collective cause” he added. At the end of the night, a total of $220,000 was raised for Artsakh by those in the crowd and from those who joined virtually.

AYF’s “With Our Soldiers” campaign was initiated in 2012 to provide medical services and assistance to veterans of the Artsakh Liberation Movement. The campaign was relaunched following the 2016 April War to aid the families of the fallen soldiers. The current goal is to provide soldiers with items they need to fulfill their duty on the frontlines of Artsakh. The committee has trusted contacts on the ground that have conducted a needs-based assessment to determine where the funds will be used most effectively. “Homenetmen Massis Chapter’s organizing committee, Unger Karnig Sarkissian, and of multiple donors from our community contributed in a major way to this event’s success and made it possible for With Our Soldiers to continue to carry out important work for our soldiers on the frontlines,” added Koko Abounayan of AYF’s “With Our Soldiers” committee.

The organizing committee would like to thank all of its sponsors and vendors for helping prepare this event. Please see the list of vendors and sponsors below:

