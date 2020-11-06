WATCH: The Hydra of Terrorism

The documentary “The Hydra of Terrorism” talks about the new hotbed of terrorists set up in Azerbaijan. Jihadists from Syria, Libya and Pakistan are transferred here to engage in the war against the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In Azerbaijan itself bases and camps are also set up to transfer terrorists to different regions as well. Over the past month they were already discovered in Russia. Today Turkey is the center that sponsors, arms, trains and transfers militant mercenaries. Facts, evidence and testimonies of the terrorists themselves are presented in the documentary film “The Hydra of Terrorism”.