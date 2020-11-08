Azeris Suffer Losses as Decisive Battles in Defense of Shushi Continue

Stepanakert comes under artillery attack

Another Turkish-made Bayrakdar drone was downed

Fighting continues is Berdzor (Lachin)

The battles in defense of Shushi continued and intensified on Sunday with Artsakh Defense Army forces valiantly protecting the ancient Armenian city from aerial and ground attacks by Azerbaijani forces, who reportedly are being spurred by Turkish military units and Ankara-backed terrorist jihadists.

Heavy, yet decisive, battles raged in and around Shushi, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan, who during his daily briefing on Sunday, said that by Monday a more definitive picture will emerge and the fight to defend Shushi will end with positive results.

“Clashes are taking place inside and near Shushi. Our forces are skillfully and steadfastly fighting the battles. I can say that the battle for Shushi that has been going for the past three or four days will be over tomorrow. I don’t want to give an early prediction but I think tomorrow the battle for Shushi will be over,” Hovhannisyan, who declared, “victory to our heroes.”

WATCH: Hovhannisyan’s Sunday briefing





Hovhannisyan also cautioned Armenians about spreading unsubstantiated and unconfirmed reports about the tense situation there, urging all to follow official government announcements.

Heavy clashes also took place in nearby Berdzor (formerly Lachin) with reserve and volunteer units from Kashatagh began counterattacks in that direction, according to Harutyun Avanesyan, the head of the Artsakh Union of Volunteers in Berdzor.

“The enemy’s insurgent groups are being tracked down and eliminated one by one. Wait for news of victory,” Avanesyan said.

Fighting also continued in the Martuni region in northeaster Artsakh. Hovhannisyan said that the battles in Martuni was more intense that previous days, but not as aggressive of the one being fought in Shushi.

VIEW GALLERY: Artsakh forces downed another Turkish-made Bayrakdar drone

Artsakh Air Defense forces also downed another Turkish-made Bayrakdar drone, being used by the Azerbaijani air-force, in Artsakh’s southeastern area. Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan reported that Artsakh forces down two other drones, one an hour after shelling of Stepanakert began at 6:30 p.m. local time.

VIEW GALLERY: Stepanakert sustains damage in another Azeri attack on Sunday

“Artillery and mortar fire continues between the sides. The enemy’s military column was detected in the south-eastern direction. A large number of [enemy] manpower and equipment was destroyed by a targeted fire. The Defense Army confidently carried out its military mission, wearing out the enemy’s combat potential,” added Stepanyan.