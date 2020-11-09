Russian Helicopter Crashes in Armenia; Possibly Shot Down from Nakhichevan

A Russian helicopter crashed in the Ararat Province on Armenia on Monday evening local time. The Russian news agency Sputnik-Armenia, citing a source in the Russian military reported the incident.

“Most likely, the Russian helicopter was shot down from Nakhichevan and fell in Armenian territory,” the source told Sputnik-Armenia.

Armenia’s Emergency Situations Ministry reported the crash in the hills along the highway that connects the Yeraskh and Paruyr Sevak village. The explosion from the crash caused a fire in the hills.

Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the news, saying the Mi-24 helicopter belonged to the 102nd Russian military base and was fired on from a Man-portable air-defense system. Helicopter was accompanying a convoy of the Russian military base in Gyumri.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and were able to contain the fire at 7:48 p.m. and completely extinguish it by 8:11 p.m.

An investigation is underway.