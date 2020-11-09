Funeral Notice: Vartan Tashtchian

VARTAN TASHTCHIAN

Born on August 29, 1949

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative Vartan Tashtchian, which occurred on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Funeral service followed by interment will take place on Thursday, November 12, 10 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Sossi Tashtchian

Son, John & Ani Tashtchian

Daughter, Lisa Tashtchian

Grandkids, Tina and Vartan Tashtchian

Sisters, Rose Danielian

Sisters, Steve and Lucy Kojaoghlanian

Sisters, Hovig and Sona Meguerian

In-Laws, Harout and Hasmik Koshkaryan

And the entire Tashtchian, Danielian, Kojaoghlanian, Meguerian, Koshkaryan, Meguerditchian, and Alexandrian families, relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Terrace Restaurant, 17239 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91316.