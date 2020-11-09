Funeral Notice: Vartan Tashtchian

VARTAN TASHTCHIAN
Born on August 29, 1949
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative Vartan Tashtchian, which occurred on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Funeral service followed by interment will take place on Thursday, November 12, 10 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Sossi Tashtchian
Son, John & Ani Tashtchian
Daughter, Lisa Tashtchian
Grandkids, Tina and Vartan Tashtchian
Sisters, Rose Danielian
Sisters, Steve and Lucy Kojaoghlanian
Sisters, Hovig and Sona Meguerian
In-Laws, Harout and Hasmik Koshkaryan
And the entire Tashtchian, Danielian, Kojaoghlanian, Meguerian, Koshkaryan, Meguerditchian, and Alexandrian families, relatives and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Terrace Restaurant, 17239 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91316.
