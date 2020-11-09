Funeral Notice: Apo Keylian 

APO KEYLIAN

Born on December 17, 1976, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, brother, uncle and relative Apo Keylian, which occurred on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Funeral services will take place on Monday Nov 16, 2 p.m. at Old North Church (red church), Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Ani (Daglian) Keylian

Sister, Viken and Maral Kaloussian and daughters, Patille and Grace

Sister, Hovig and Madlene Arabaghian and son, Andrew (Lebanon)

In-laws, Sarkis and Beatrice Daglian

Aunt, Arsho Vekilian and daughters, Nelly and Shoushig (Lebanon)

Aunt, Hampar and Elo Medzian and children, Christina and Gary

Aunt, Zohrab and Azad Khanzedian and family (Lebanon)

Aunt, Mihran and Ani Kouyoumdjian and family (Lebanon)

Cousin, Garo and Gassia Kiledjian and family

And the entire Keylian, Daglian, Minassian, Hovsepian, Mikayelian, Mezian, Vekilian families, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Cultural Foundation – Orange County (“In Memory of Apo Keylian – Artsakh,” 5305 West McFadden Santa Ana, CA 92704 or by Venmo @ACF-Orange County. Please note in Venmo for In Memory of Apo Keylian).