ARS Steadfastly Supports of Artsakh

While Armenian fighters were still resisting the onslaught of the combined forces of our enemies on the frontlines of Artsakh, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s signing of a tri-partite armistice document shook the entire Armenian nation.

The signing of this defeatist document can in no way influence our determination to reach the realization of our long ignored national and human rights.

In view of the present conditions in both Artsakh and Armenia, the Armenian Relief Society remains firmly on the course it started — and still maintains — across Artsakh three decades ago. We shall continue our humanitarian activities wherever the need arises․ We are firmly convinced, that the present global Armenian crisis can be confronted only with united efforts.

We bow in deep sorrow and admiration to the precious memory of our martyred heroes, and pledge to remain ever supportive to their grieving families, as we do to the fighting men and the entire heroic population of Artsakh.