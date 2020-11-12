Funeral Notice: Rachel Chorbajian

RACHEL CHORBAJIAN
Born on June 4, 1932, Jerusalem
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and relative Rachel Chorbajian, which occurred on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills, Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Arpie & Vartkes Taktajian
Son, Haig & Ani Chorbajian
Son, Sevan Chorbajian
Son, Eli & Maral Chorbajian
Grandchildren, Justin, Andrea, Apraham, Arthur, Sophia & Maral
And the entire Chorbajian, Taktajian, Minassian, Mahrejian, Kevorkian, Assadourian, Al Khayat, Kassabian, Markarian, Topdjian, Sanossian, Berberian, Bush families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rachel Chorbajian to ArmenianFund to support our soldiers and their families in Artsakh & Armenia.
