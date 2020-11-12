Funeral Notice: Rachel Chorbajian

RACHEL CHORBAJIAN

Born on June 4, 1932, Jerusalem

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and relative Rachel Chorbajian, which occurred on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills, Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Arpie & Vartkes Taktajian

Son, Haig & Ani Chorbajian

Son, Sevan Chorbajian

Son, Eli & Maral Chorbajian

Grandchildren, Justin, Andrea, Apraham, Arthur, Sophia & Maral

And the entire Chorbajian, Taktajian, Minassian, Mahrejian, Kevorkian, Assadourian, Al Khayat, Kassabian, Markarian, Topdjian, Sanossian, Berberian, Bush families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rachel Chorbajian to ArmenianFund to support our soldiers and their families in Artsakh & Armenia.