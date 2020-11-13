ARF Leaders Tell Consul General Pashinyan Must Resign

Armenian Revolutionary Federation leaders told Armenia’s Consul General Ambassador Armen Baibourtian on Thursday that the agreement signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that ended the relentless war against Artsakh and Armenia was defeatist and humiliating and that it has already categorically been rejected by the people.

“Such a document is the biggest treason against our nation,” the ARF leaders told Baibourtian.

Meeting with Baibourtian at the Consulate, ARF Bureau member Dr. Viken Yacoubian and the co-chairs of the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee, Avedik Izmirlian and Dr. Carmen Ohanian, were clear in conveying the broad discontent by the ARF and its vast network of affiliate organizations over the specifics of the agreement.

The ARF leaders said that the Armenian government, headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, bears sole responsibility for the crisis that has arisen from the signing of the document. They also expressed their disappointment and protest and added that they join the thousands of protesters in Yerevan in demanding Pashinyan’s resignation.

Outlining the complex realities anticipated ahead, the ARF leaders emphasized the need to alter the course of the situation that could lead the nation on to a dead-end course. They said that Armenia needs new negotiators who can confront these new challenges.

They also called for the immediate release of opposition leaders and members who have been taken into custody by Armenia’s National Security Service on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ambassador Baibourtian pledged to convey these concerns to officials in Yerevan.