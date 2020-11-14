Yerevan Formally Urges Baku to End its Discriminatory Policies

Armenia formally called on Azerbaijan to comply with its international obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, a statement issued by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said.

In a letter addressed to the Azerbaijan, Armenia highlighted Baku’s actions and policies of the past several decades, saying they are “in gross violation of the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.”

Among other matters, Armenia urgently called on Azerbaijan to cease its discriminatory practices and other continuous violations with regard to Armenia and ethnic Armenians, including but not limited to:

dissemination of anti-Armenian sentiment;

failure to take effective measures to eliminate anti-Armenian propaganda;

permitting public authorities or public institutions to promote or incite racial discrimination with respect to Armenians;

discriminatory deprivation of the individual rights of ethnic Armenians, such as the right to security of person, the right to property, and the rights to access and enjoy cultural heritage;

failure to provide ethnic Armenians with effective protection and remedies through competent national tribunals and other State institutions;

and engaging in the practice of ethnic cleansing against Armenians.

“Should the Government of Azerbaijan reject Armenia’s call or fail to respond to it within the established timeframe, Armenia reserves the right to settle this legal dispute in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Convention,” said the foreign ministry.