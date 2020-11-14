Many Residents Destroying, Burning Homes Before Evacuating from Artsakh

VIEW GALLERY: Artsakh residents prefer to burn their houses rather than leave it to Azerbaijanis

Many Artsakh residents, who are forced to leave their homes because of surrender of territories to Azerbaijan as stipulated in the “end of war” agreement, have chosen to burn or destroy their homes rather than leave them to Azerbaijanis who might settle there.

Sunday is the first deadline. That is when Karvachar, formerly known as Kelbajar will be turned over.

In the Kashatagh Region of Artsakh, as well as, residents are burning their houses and leaving.

After taking down the pictures of Armenian heroes from the walls of Erkej secondary school, its students spray painted notes—addressing Azerbaijanis—on the interior and exterior walls.

Aghdam is scheduled to be handed over on November 20.

A caravan of cars was spotted making its way along the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor headed toward Armenia, as another caravan of Russian peacekeepers was entering Artsakh.