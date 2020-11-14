Candlelight Vigil and March in Memory of Fallen Soldiers

Thousands turned out on Saturday evening (local time) in Yerevan to take part in a candlelight vigil and march to honor the memory of the soldiers who died in the Artsakh War.

The vigil started at Freedom Square and a procession of participants walked through the streets of Yerevan.

The event was organized by the 17 parliamentary and non-parliamentary parties that have been staging protests all week to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who signed an “end of war” agreement with Azerbaijan and Russia that stipulates the surrender of Artsakh territories to Azerbaijan, including Shushi.