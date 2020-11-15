Aram I Calls for Unity

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, in an address to all Armenians called for unity.
“Now it’s a crucial moment in the modern history of our homeland and people. Our courageous army heroically resisted the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist army. Respect and honor to all our fallen heroes. The war is not over. We need to be vigilant and realistic. Now, and in the future, the people and statehood of Armenia and Artsakh are threatened,” said Catholicos Aram I in a video message posted on Facebook.
Aram I said that the Armenian people must confront the current crisis facing the Armenian people through unity and common sense. He also emphasized that the will of the people must remain a priority at all times.
