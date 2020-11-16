Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigns

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has tendered his resignation, the foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said, posting a photo of the letter addressed to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Speaking in parliament, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that it was his decision to dismiss Mnatsakanyan from office.

President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree relieving Mnatsakanyan from his post.

Mnatsakanyan, a career diplomat and Armenia’s former Ambassador to the United Nations, was appointed foreign minister after the 2018 popular movement brought Pashinyan to power.