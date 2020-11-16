Funeral Notice: Anais Shakarian

ANAIS SHAKARIAN
Born on May 3, 1929, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, grandmother, sister and relative Anais Shakarian, who passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, November 19, 3 p.m. at Glendale Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Seta and Garo Mergeaniian
Daughter, Hasmik and Varoujan Agemian
Daughter, Maria and Elie Sakayan
Son, Shahbaz Shakarents
Grandchildren, Vahram and Sarah Mergeanian
Granddaughter, Alina and Andrew Piceno
Grandson, Vazken Agemian
Grandchildren, Anthony and Nicole Karayan
Grandson, Aren Shakarents
Great granddaughter, Gianna Anais Piceno
Sister, Marie Hajjar and family
And all relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS “Mayr” Chapter, 1615 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027 (In memory of Anais Shakarian).
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.