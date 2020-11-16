Funeral Notice: Anais Shakarian

ANAIS SHAKARIAN

Born on May 3, 1929, Beirut, Lebanon



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, grandmother, sister and relative Anais Shakarian, who passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, November 19, 3 p.m. at Glendale Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Seta and Garo Mergeaniian

Daughter, Hasmik and Varoujan Agemian

Daughter, Maria and Elie Sakayan

Son, Shahbaz Shakarents

Grandchildren, Vahram and Sarah Mergeanian

Granddaughter, Alina and Andrew Piceno

Grandson, Vazken Agemian

Grandchildren, Anthony and Nicole Karayan

Grandson, Aren Shakarents

Great granddaughter, Gianna Anais Piceno

Sister, Marie Hajjar and family

And all relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS “Mayr” Chapter, 1615 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027 (In memory of Anais Shakarian).