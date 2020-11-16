Artsakh Diocese Primate ‘Doing Well’ After Suffering Heart Attack

The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan said he is “doing well” after it was reported that he had suffered a heart attack.

“I want to thank all of you for the many calls and well wishes for a speedy recovery. I continue to pray for our nation, army and our homeland,” said Archbishop Martirosyan in a Facebook post on Monday.

It was reported earlier that Archbishop Martorosyan had suffered a heart attack. Physicians at the Izmirlyan Medical Center have concluded that the attack resulted from a clot in his leg. He suffered his first heart attack when he was in United States for the Armenia Fund Telethon several years ago. During that visit he received the Khrimian Hayrig Award at the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region’s annual banquet.