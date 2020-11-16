Yerevan Condemns Ghazanchetsots Desecration

“A few days after the ceasefire entered into force the entire world once again witnessed the intolerant and racist attitude of Azerbaijan toward the Armenian people and Armenian religious and historical-cultural heritage,” said Armenia’s Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday.

The statement came after videos and photos surfaced of Azerbaijani graffiti on the walls of the Ghazanchetsots (Holy Savior) Cathedral in Shushi, which was also bombed during the war by Azerbaijani forces.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said, “several videos and photos have been posted on Azerbaijani social media platforms depicting the atrocities against the civilian population of Artsakh, acts of vandalism against the khachkars, religious sites and monuments, and their deliberate destruction.”

“To this end, the desecration of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Church in Shushi, which has become a target of the Azerbaijani barbarism, is especially outrageous,” said the foreign ministry.

“The anti-Armenian atmosphere in Azerbaijan and the actions aimed at the complete elimination of any trace of the Armenian presence in the territory of Artsakh are a blatant violation of international law, contradict the universal values and should be severely condemned,” added the foreign ministry.

“While strongly condemning this barbarism against humanity and heritage, Armenia, in cooperation with relevant international bodies, will continue to undertake practical steps to hold the perpetrators accountable and to prevent such acts,” explained the foreign ministry.