Hollywood Presbyterian Donates Humanitarian Supplies to Armenia

The CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center mobilized to provide much-needed humanitarian assistance to Armenia after Azerbaijan began its aggressive attacks on Artsakh on September 27.

CHA HPMC donated essential medical supplies such as surgical gloves, syringes, nebulizer masks and shoe covers to meet the emergency needs and shipped the supplies to Armenia.

“CHA HPMC acknowledges the ongoing military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan following an attack by Azerbaijan on the Republic of Artsakh,” said the medical center in a statement. “We understand that the disturbing effects of the recent events are deeply felt by many members of our CHA HPMC family and we share heartfelt empathy with you and the communities impacted by the events.”

“To all our colleagues impacted by the current event, please know that you are not alone—CHA HPMC family is here to support you every step of the way,” said the medical center adding that it represents a diverse workplace and welcomes staff from all over the world.

“It is important to embrace each other’s differences and needs each and every day. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to providing compassionate care to our patients and community,” said CHA HPMC.