Lavrov, Minsk Group Co-Chairs Discuss Karabakh Settlement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs the coordination of efforts to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the U.S., as well as the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

“During the consultations, they discussed the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh after the statement by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation on a complete ceasefire and stopping all hostilities on November 9. The coordination of further mediation efforts of the three countries were considered,” the ministry said, according to Sputnik.

There were no other or official press statement from this highly-anticipated meeting—the first time the Minsk Group co-chairs were meeting since the Karabakh War agreement was signed on November 10.