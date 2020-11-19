Armenian, Russian Foreign Ministers Say Ready to Advance Relations

Armenia’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

According to the foreign ministry press service, Lavrov congratulated Ayvazyan on his appointment. The ministers emphasized their readiness to continue developing Armenian-Russian relations in all spheres, including regional security.

The two top diplomats discussed the implementation of “end of war” agreement that stipulates the stationing of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh and border units in the Meghri region of Armenia.

The Armenian and Russian foreign ministers also discussed the situation in Artsakh and the region. In this context, the sides referred to the efforts aimed at the solution of humanitarian issues in Artsakh. The sides also exchanged views on Wednesday’s meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in Moscow.