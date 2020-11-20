Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan Resigns

Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has resigned. He has been replaced by Vagharshak Harutyunyan who is Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s chief adviser.

Harutyunyan is a retired general of the Armed Forces and served as defense minister from 1999 to 2000.

Also tendering her resignation is Defense Ministry Spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan.

Labor and Social Affairs Ministers Zaruhi Batoyan also resigned and has bene replaced with Mesrop Arakelyan

Active duty general, Andranik Piloyan was appointed as minister of emergency situations replacing Felix Tsolakyan, who resigned Tuesday.

The wave of resignations began on Monday with Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stepping down from his position as foreign minister. Ara Ayvazyan was named to as his replacement.