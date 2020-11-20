Death Notice: Dr. Hratch Manoukian

DR. HRATCH MANOUKIAN

It’s with profound sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Dr. Hratch Manoukian, who passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Yerevan, Armenia.

He is survived by his:

Spouse, Arshalous Manoukian (née Azirian)

Son, Shahe Manoukian

Son, Viken Manoukian

Daughter, Lara Manoukian

Grandchildren, Atticus, Alexander l, and Chloe Manoukian

And the extended family and friends from all corners of the Armenian Diaspora.

During these difficult times in our homeland, the Manoukian family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tufenkian Foundation, 20 Capitol Drive, Moonachie, NJ 07074. All donations will go toward Artsakh Relief and will be matched by the Manoukian family.