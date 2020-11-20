Armenia Fund to Host Thanksgiving Day Telethon to Support People of Armenia and Artsakh

LOS ANGELES—Armenia Fund will host its 23rd annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon on November 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. PST (7 to 11 p.m. EST), uniting the Armenian American community in a show of strength and devotion to help those back in the homeland who are going through their most difficult time in a generation.

For the safety of our volunteers, hosts and staff, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed and the event will be streaming for audiences around the world at armeniafund.org and broadcast nationwide via DirectTV (Ch. 325/91) and U-Verse (Ch. 198/429/1198/1429). It will also be available over-the-air in the Greater Los Angeles area (KVMD Ch. 31 or 23), San Francisco and the Bay Area (KTSF Ch. 8 or 26), Fresno and Central California (KGMC Ch. 10 or 43), and the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area (WMBC Ch. 10 or 63). Additionally, our phone bank will operate from an offsite location for safety reasons.

“In light of recent developments in Artsakh and Armenia, Telethon 2020 will focus on supporting 100,000 refugees and displaced individuals and the families of our fallen soldiers who lost their lives to protect the sovereignty of both republics,” said Armenia Fund Board Chair Maria Mehranian. “The goal is to grant financial support to these families, supporting the education of displaced children, and housing and supplies for a year to all the people displaced by the unprovoked aggression from Turkish-backed Azerbaijani forces.”

In the first month of the #ArtsakhStrong campaign, Armenia Fund in the United States has already raised nearly $80 million from the community to help those displaced by the recent violence, most of whom were forced from their homes empty-handed right at the beginning of the winter season. The fund has provided temporary shelter, transitional housing, transport, food and medical care for those in need of help with every single dollar received allocated exclusively for humanitarian purposes.

While the situation on the ground is changing daily and the people of Armenia and Artsakh mourn and reflect, Armenia Fund is stepping up to help our people survive this period of great hardship. We are focused on helping our Armenian brothers and sisters rebuild and thrive and we stand united with them now more than ever to help them emerge even stronger.