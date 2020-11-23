Artsakh Primate Undergoes Successful Surgery

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan was reportedly recovering from surgery at a Los Angeles-area hospital, reported the Western Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church on Sunday.

Last week, reports surfaced that the archbishop had suffered a heart attack. A few days later, Martirosyan took to social media to express his gratitude to well wishers who had phoned or messaged him.

“The Primate of the Western Diocese Archbishop Hovnan Derderian and parishioners are praying and wishing the beloved Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan a speedy recovery,” the Western Diocese said.