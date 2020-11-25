Stepanakert, Yerevan Welcome French Senate Vote

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were swift to welcome vote by the French Senate, which on Wednesday, in an almost unanimous vote, urged the French government to recognize Artsakh.

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing gratitude “to the senators and all the individuals and organizations because of whose efforts the adoption of this historical decision became a reality.”

“It is worth noting that, among other important points, the adopted resolution of the Senate condemns the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh on September 27, with the participation of terrorist mercenaries, and calls on the French authorities to take all possible measures to ensure the restoration of borders defined by the 1994 ceasefire, which, in fact, were determined by the trilateral ceasefire agreement signed by Artsakh Republic, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” explained the foreign ministry.

“The international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh is based on the principles of justice, equality of peoples, and will make a significant contribution to ensuring stronger security, stability and predictability in the South Caucasus,” said the statement.

Official Stepanakert called the French Senate vote “courageous,” expressing hope that it will serve as an example for other institutions, among the French National Assembly, and other countries to follow suit.

“We once again announce that given the armed aggression against Artsakh, military occupation of a significant part of its territories, as well as Azerbaijan’s public denial to discuss the status of Artsakh, any factor hindering the recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh by any state is eliminated, which, in the past, was conditioned by the concerns not to create obstacles for the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict,” added the foreign ministry, adding that the Artsakh’s recognition will benefit the long-term goals of the OSCE Minks Group co-chairing countries, among them Russia.

In a Facebook post, Pashinyan welcomed the passage of the resolution, calling it a historic move.

“The decision made by the French Senate is historic. The international recognition of Artsakh has entered the international agenda,’’ he wrote.