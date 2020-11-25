Obituary: Mardiros (Martik) Petrossian

MARDIROS (MARTIK) PETROSSIAN

May 9, 1923 – Nov 12, 2020

Martik Petrossian passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at his home in Belmont, Massachusetts surrounded by his loving family. He was 97 years old.

He leaves behind his loving wife Elik, his children Anna, Boghos, Carine, Robert and Garen. His son-in-law Robert and two daughters-in-law Mineh and Melineh, brother Raffik and his wife Anahid. His grandchildren: Raffi & Kate, Taleen, Michael, Armen, Bobby, Natalie, Patrick, Alex, Phillip, Christina, Ella, Lia, great grandchildren: Declan and Sloane, nephews, nieces and friends.

Martik was born in Rostov-on-Don in Russia. The son of Mihran and Vartanoush Petrossian, and eldest brother of Mariam, Mano, Onnik and Raffik. After the Russian revolution, they moved from Russia to Tabriz, Iran, and subsequently moved to Tehran.

Martik was a man of faith. He was kind and loving, generous, intelligent, positive, honest, supportive, dedicated to his family, grounded, and had a great sense of humor. Ultimately an exemplary role model.

Martik lived a full and dignified life. His last moments at home were calm and peaceful. He will be dearly missed.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services were held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church in Watertown. We will have a memorial celebration of Martik’s life at a later time when the dangers associated with the current pandemic are no longer a health threat.

Should you wish to make a memorial donation, in lieu of flowers, consider the following:

Armenia Fund – Please make checks payable to Armenia Fund, Inc. and mail to:

M. Petrossian

20 Rayburn Road

Belmont, MA 02478

St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church

38 Elton Ave

Watertown, MA 02472

Arrangements were made by the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home.