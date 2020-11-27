Armenia Fund Thanksgiving Day Telethon Raises $22.9 Million

LOS ANGELES—Armenia Fund raised $22.9 million during its Thanksgiving fundraising drive, culminating the 23rd annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon held on November 26, providing a critical lifeline to Armenians who have been left homeless and destitute by recent aggression.

The event united the Armenian-American community in a show of strength and devotion to help those back in the homeland who are going through their most difficult time in a generation. The $22.9 million was raised between November 9 and Thanksgiving Day as monies raised for the telethon began coming in about 2 weeks prior to the actual telethon show.

During the telethon, celebrities, civic leaders and other luminaries from the Armenian-American community took time to remember and honor the fallen, uplift the community and serve as a symbol of hope for those in Armenia going through dark days. As the history of Armenians in the United States has proven over and over, better days lie ahead when the community comes together.

The telethon was streamed globally at armeniafund.org and broadcast nationwide via DirecTV and U-Verse. It was also available over-the-air in the Los Angeles, San Francisco, Fresno and New York media markets.

“We are overwhelmed by the response from the Armenian-American community and all who donated during this telethon,” said Armenia Fund Board Chair Maria Mehranian. “Many families in Armenia have lost their homes and loved ones following unprovoked aggression from Turkish-backed Azerbaijani forces and have to rebuild from scratch. Funds raised through this telethon will help them get back on their feet sooner.”

Since September 27, Armenia Fund in the United States has already raised more than $102 million from the community through its #ArtsakhStrong campaign to help those displaced by the recent violence, most of whom were forced from their homes empty-handed right at the beginning of the winter season. The fund has provided temporary shelter, transitional housing, transport, food and medical care for those in need of help with every single dollar received allocated exclusively for humanitarian purposes.

While the situation on the ground is changing daily and the people of Armenia and Artsakh mourn and reflect, Armenia Fund is stepping up to help our people survive this period of great hardship. We are focused on helping our Armenian brothers and sisters rebuild and thrive and we stand united with them now more than ever to help them emerge even stronger.