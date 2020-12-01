Lynne Tracy Gets ‘F’ Rating as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

WASHINGTON—Lynne Tracy, the United States Ambassador to Armenia, has received an “F” rating as U.S. Ambassador, based upon her performance across fifteen metrics, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

“The ANCA wants every American Ambassador to Armenia to be successful,” said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “Sadly, when America needed a strong Ambassador in Yerevan – our country’s representative let us down. Lynne Tracy has failed on issue after issue – falling far short of the most basic professional expectations of a minimally competent American Ambassador to Armenia.”

“While it may be unfair to hold Ambassador Tracy up to the historic standard set a century ago by Ambassador Morgenthau – it is, today, all too clear that she did not even aspire to his noble example. She remained silent on existential Azerbaijani and Turkish war crimes that threatened the very survival of the Armenian nation. She failed to help Armenians materially or even morally during a time of national crisis. She was absent when needed and on the wrong side when she did choose to engage. Ambassador Tracy is leaving the U.S.-Armenia relationship in worse shape than when she arrived.”

The ANCA calls on the Department of State to recall Ambassador Tracy and urges the incoming Biden Administration to reset the U.S.-Armenia relationship on solid footing by nominating a new Ambassador to U.S. Embassy – Yerevan.

ANCA Performance Rating for Amb. Lynne Tracy

OVERALL GRADE: F

Ambassador Tracy’s Performance on Bilateral Issues

Support for development of U.S.-Armenia strategic relations: F

Support for expanded U.S. Trade and Investment in Armenia: F

Support for growth of bilateral U.S.-Armenia military relations: F

Support for U.S. Millennium Challenge grant for Armenia: F

Support for U.S.-Armenia Double Taxation Treaty: F

Support for U.S.-Armenia Social Security Agreement: F

Support for Congressional delegations to Armenia and Artsakh: D

Support for Senior U.S. Executive Branch visits to Armenia: F

Selective support for Armenian civil society groups: D

Ambassador Tracy’s Performance On Regional Issues

Response to Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia and Artsakh: F

Humanitarian aid for victims of Azerbaijani aggression: D

Re-programmed U.S. assistance for COVID-19 pandemic: D

Humanitarian assistance for HALO Trust Artsakh de-mining: F

Ambassador Tracy’s Performance On Diaspora Issues