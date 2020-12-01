As Protesters are Arrested, Karekin II Appeals to ARF Hunger Strikers

As opposition protesters continued demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation for signing the defeatist November 9 agreement that ended the war, but ceded large swaths or Artsakh territories to Azerbaijan, Armenia’s security forces were out in full force breaking up the gathering and arresting peaceful demonstrators.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation members who have been on a hunger strike since last week, got an appeal to end their strike when His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians personally visited them and urged them to stop the action, while he did not discourage them to continue pursuing their cause.

“It was hard to refuse the Catholicos,” said ARF Supreme Council of Armenia member Gegham Manukyan, who has been on a hunger strike with his comrades since November 23. “I will continue to fight,” vowed Manukyan.

Meanwhile as protesters began to peacefully march from Mashdots Street to the government building, Armenia’s security forces began arresting citizens who were taking part in the demonstrators.

Some demanding Pashinyan’s resignation were pulled out of buses.

In the end 35 people were taken into custody, as organizers vowed to continue their protests.