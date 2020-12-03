President, Human Rights Defender Discuss POWs and Captives

President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday met with Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan to discuss the fate of Armenian prisoners of war detained by Azerbaijan, as well as civilians who have been taken hostage.

The meeting comes days after Tatoyan issued an appeal to the international community warning that Azerbaijan was hindering the return of POWs and other captives by placing artificial barriers.

Sarkissian and Tatoyan emphasized the need for the prompt return of the captives, according to a press statement by the president’s office.

Tatoyan briefed the president on the steps his office has taken, as well as discussions he has had with international colleagues.

The president noted that the basic responsibility and obligation of the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh are to take all measures to leverage all contact in order to ensure the immediate repatriation of forcibly detained Armenians, who have been subjected to barbaric and inhumane treatment. The clarification of the fate of missing persons, he said, should also be a priority. as well as to clarify the fate of missing persons.

Sarkissian added that after the announcement of the November 9 agreement, he has repeatedly raised with international partners the imperative for unconditional compliance with humanitarian laws and the immediate return of POWs. The president said he would continue his efforts to this end.

On a related note, Tatoyan and his Artsakh counterpart Artak Beglaryan announced that hey have published a fifth report detailing the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan forces against capture Armenians, as well as the remains of soldiers left behind during the war.

“It is the 5th report covering only torture and cruelty and refers to the period from November 19-December 2,” explained Tatoyan adding that the report provides concrete evidence of all atrocities and war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

“These crimes were committed simply because the victims were of Armenian origin,” said Tatoyan. “This is the result of the Azerbaijan’s state sponsored policy of hate speech in Azerbaijan.”

He said the report also details evidence and analysis that points to Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide through terroristic methods in Artsakh.