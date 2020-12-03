PHOTOS: Azerbaijan’s Savagery in Artsakh’s Talish and Madaghis

Days after Azerbaijan took control of the Artsakh cities of Talish and Madaghis, its forces began the destruction and desecration of Armenian monuments and cross-stones.
Chair of the Armenian parliament’s permanent commission on human rights, Naira Zohrabyan has published photos from the two cities on her Facebook page, depicting the destruction and the savagery by Azerbaijani soldiers.
