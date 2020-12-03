‘Ceasefire is Not Peace': EU’s Borrell Urges Negotiations for Lasting Peace, Karabakh Status

Lasting peace in Karabakh as well as its status must be determined through negotiations, said the European Union Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell, who also welcomed the end to military actions in Karabakh.

“The ceasefire brokered in Moscow on November 9 will hopefully be the first step toward a comprehensive settlement,” said Borrell who was speaking the 27th OSCE Ministerial Council.

He stressed, however, that “ceasefire is not peace.” “Lasting peace, including the status of Nagorno Karabakh, still need to be negotiated.”

“The European Union reiterates its full support to the only established format – the OSCE Minsk Group let by the three co-chairs. The EU stands ready to continue to these efforts, and to the implementation of agreements leading to sustainable peace and prosperous development of the entire South Caucasus region,” explained Borrell.

He reiterated the conviction that the protracted conflicts within the OSCE’s purview can be resolved only if the participating states agree to solve them in line with OSCE’s principles.

“This is the case for Nagorno Karabakh, as well,” said Borrell.