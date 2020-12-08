Catholicos Aram I Calls on Pashinyan to Step Down

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House has called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign and allow for snap elections.

“The Armenian people are deeply alarmed,” the Catholicos said in a statement on Tuesday. “The emotional state of feeling defeated has caused uncertainty and despair.”

Aram I said, that in addition to having lost a large portion of Artsakh, Armenians have also lost “national dignity and pride.”

“We have large numbers of victims, captives, wounded and refugees. There is not a single Armenian around the world who is not suffering this huge loss of the nation. The people are demanding a comprehensive and clear accountability about this horrible tragedy,” he said, calling on Pashinyan to step down.

“We anticipate that an interim government of accord, led by a new elected prime minister, will prioritize holding without delay early elections of parliament,” he concluded.