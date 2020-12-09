Funeral Service: Fredrik Vartanian

FREDRIK VARTANIAN
Born on October 30, 1953, Tehran
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative, Fredrik Vartanian, who passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 12 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic church. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Glendale Forest Lawn, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, church services are reserved for immediate family members only.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Anahid Vartanian
Son, Aram Vartanian and Arlet Shirvanian
Son, Armen and Flora Vartanian and daughter, Valentina
Brother, Vartan and Liana Vartanian and son, Michael
Brother, Roobik and Violet Vartanian and children, Roobina and Rebecca and families
Brother, Vahik and Alice Vartanian and children, Andre and Kristine
Sister, Anet and Sarkis Prusalian and children, Gregory and Tatiana
Sister, Odet and Armik Shahnazarian and children, Michelle and Michael
In-laws, Mosik and Seda Shirvanian
In-laws, Bedros and Higouhi Bedoyan
Cousins, Janet, Karine, Seda, Ano, Lida, Shahen and Lucy and families
Nina Asatryan
Maria Kirakosyan and family
Roza Keklukuan and family
Paitsar Movsisyan and family
Dr. John and Roobina Yekikian and family
Vahe and Roozan Kizirian and children, Antranik and Armand
Eduard Garibian and children, Kristine and Lusine
And the entire Vartanian, Shahnazarian, Prusalian, Kizirian, Shavagian, Asatryan, Khachatryan, Kirakosian, Keklukian, Movisian, Kureghian and Yekikian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Foundation, 3746 Foothill Blvd. Suite 320, Glendale, CA 91214.
