Funeral Service: Fredrik Vartanian

FREDRIK VARTANIAN

Born on October 30, 1953, Tehran

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative, Fredrik Vartanian, who passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 12 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic church. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Glendale Forest Lawn, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, church services are reserved for immediate family members only.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Anahid Vartanian

Son, Aram Vartanian and Arlet Shirvanian

Son, Armen and Flora Vartanian and daughter, Valentina

Brother, Vartan and Liana Vartanian and son, Michael

Brother, Roobik and Violet Vartanian and children, Roobina and Rebecca and families

Brother, Vahik and Alice Vartanian and children, Andre and Kristine

Sister, Anet and Sarkis Prusalian and children, Gregory and Tatiana

Sister, Odet and Armik Shahnazarian and children, Michelle and Michael

In-laws, Mosik and Seda Shirvanian

In-laws, Bedros and Higouhi Bedoyan

Cousins, Janet, Karine, Seda, Ano, Lida, Shahen and Lucy and families

Nina Asatryan

Maria Kirakosyan and family

Roza Keklukuan and family

Paitsar Movsisyan and family

Dr. John and Roobina Yekikian and family

Vahe and Roozan Kizirian and children, Antranik and Armand

Eduard Garibian and children, Kristine and Lusine

And the entire Vartanian, Shahnazarian, Prusalian, Kizirian, Shavagian, Asatryan, Khachatryan, Kirakosian, Keklukian, Movisian, Kureghian and Yekikian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Foundation, 3746 Foothill Blvd. Suite 320, Glendale, CA 91214.