Turkey Bears Responsibility for Baku’s Ethnic Cleansing of Armenians, Says Yerevan

By actively supporting Azerbaijan’s militant aggression against Artsakh, Turkey bears responsibility for Baku’s policy of exterminating Armenians in their historical homeland, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan said Wednesday when meeting with President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher.

Aivazyan, who is on the second day of his official visit to France, also met with the First Vice President of the Senate, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and the Armed Forces, as well as the leaders of a number of political factions represented in the Senate.

Aivazyan also briefed his French colleagues about Azerbaijan’s atrocious treatment of captured civilians and prisoners of war, as well as the destruction and desecration of Armenian historical, cultural and religious monuments, which are now under Azerbaijan’s control.

In this context, the parties stressed the importance of the preservation of cultural heritage in the conflict zones and the active involvement of specialized international organizations in this matter.

The sides discussed the humanitarian challenges created by the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against the people of Artsakh and the steps aimed at addressing them.

Aivazyan expressed gratitude for the adoption of the resolution about the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by the Senate on November 25, emphasizing that it’s an important signal to the international community and reflects France’s unwavering commitment to universal civilizational values of human rights.

The minister emphasized the importance of such resolutions in efforts to garner recognition for the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh and fair solution of Artsakh issue.