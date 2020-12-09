Elderly Armenian Woman Dies in Azerbaijani Captivity

The remains of an elderly Armenian women who died in Azerbaijani captivity were handed over to Armenians on Wednesday alongside three elderly residents of Artsakh who were taken hostage when Azerbaijani forces invaded their village last month, said Artsakh Human Rights Defender Artsakh Beglaryan.

The circumstances of her death are still unknown and are being investigated.

The three captives who were returned Wednesday are suffering from serious health problems.

According to Beglaryan, the elderly Armenians were in their homes when Azerbaijani forces attacked their village.

Beglaryan said that his office is coordinating efforts with his counterpart in Armenia, Arman Tatoyan. They are both collecting and analyzing data on prisoners of war and missing persons, which they say will be shared with the international community.

Tatoyan also revealed on Wednesday new evidence pointing to Azerbaijanis accessing passwords of Armenian captives’ social media accounts and perusing those accounts to spread false information.

Tatoyan said the evidence points to “how the Azerbaijanis are spreading internal enmity in our society with the aim of inciting hatred towards our compatriots in Artsakh.”

“It is evident that artificial manipulation of the topic of Armenia-Artsakh and the incitement of hatred on that basis, aims to cause tensions in our society, endangering our solidarity and unity,” said Tatoyan, who urged social media users to exercise caution.