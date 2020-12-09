Opposition Protests at Parliament as Pashinyan Rejects Calls for His Resignation

The embattled Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, once again, scuffed at mounting calls for his resignation and told parliament that those who want his ouster seek to establish “anarchy” in Armenia. While he was speaking at the National Assembly Wednesday, thousands gathered at the entrance of the compound calling for him to step down.

While dismissed calls by the Catholicoi Karekin II and Aram I, who in separate messages on Tuesday, urged Pashinyan to step down, he directly attacked the opposition, once again.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that Pashinyan had lost popular support and legitimacy.

“There is a pan-Armenian discontent and a popular demand for Nikol’s ouster,” he told Azatutyun.am’s Armenian Service on Wednesday.

“There are many citizens who believe that Nikol Pashinyan must go but lack trust in political forces standing on the podium and our common candidate” Saghatelyan told azatutyun.am referring to Vazgen Manukyan, whom the “National Salvation Movement” has picked to lead its ticker. “That is why we are telling our citizens that this is not a struggle for bringing us to power. This is a struggle for saving our homeland.”

Calls for Pashinyan’s resignation have mounted. In addition to Karekin II and Aram I, President Armen Sarkissian has on several occasions emphasized the need for snap elections and the resignation of the government. Hundreds of academicians, lawyers and other political parties and activists, not affiliated with the National Salvation Movement have added their calls for the prime minister’s resignation.

During a question and answer period in parliament on Wednesday, Pashinyan angrily accused the opposition of attempting to install what he called a “puppet government” that is not backed by the most voters.

He also falsely claimed that the opposition forces are not calling for snap election, which, in fact, has been the basis of their demands.