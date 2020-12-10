Funeral Service: Hovsep Kaakajian

HOVSEP KAAKAJIAN

Born on May 15, 1945, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and relative Hovsep Kaakajian, who passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 11:30 a.m. at Armenian Apostolic Church of North Hollywood, 13050 Vanowen St. North Hollywood, CA 91605. Interment will follow at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park, 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Rozig (Mardirossian) Kaakajian

Daughter, Rita and Yeznig Ghazarian and children, Arto and Araz

Daughter, Sosse and Harout Mahseredjian and children, Garo and Mayda

Daughter, Silva and Vatche Sarkissian and children, Rosaline and Raffi

Sister-in-law, Marie Kaakajian and children, Hratch, Raffi and Ara

Niece, Lucine and Nshan Janikian and children, Hovig and Hagop

And the entire Kahkejian, Pilibossian, Ghazarian, Mahseredjian, Sarkissian, Tchorbajian, Keorkunian, Batajian and Janikian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Papken Seuni, P O Box 57169, Sherman Oaks, CA 91413, or Armenian Church of North Hollywood, 13050 Vanowen St. North Hollywood, CA 91605), or C & E Merdinian School, 13330 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423).