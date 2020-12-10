Funeral Notice: Arsen Gharibian

ARSEN GHARIBIAN

Born on July 15, 1930

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and relative Arsen Gharibian, who passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his;

Wife, Taguhi Rostamian Gharibian

Daughter, Medick and Razmick Haroutunian and children

Son, Serge and Shalet Gharibian and children

Daughter, Roubina and Raffi Asadourian and children

Son, Ronnie and Agneta Gharibian and children

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Children of Artsakh Fund, in memory of Arsen Gharibian (www.arswestusa.org/donate for “Children of Artsash”).