Funeral Notice: Arsen Gharibian

ARSEN GHARIBIAN
Born on July 15, 1930
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and relative Arsen Gharibian, who passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his;
Wife, Taguhi Rostamian Gharibian
Daughter, Medick and Razmick Haroutunian and children
Son, Serge and Shalet Gharibian and children
Daughter, Roubina and Raffi Asadourian and children
Son, Ronnie and Agneta Gharibian and children
And all relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Children of Artsakh Fund, in memory of Arsen Gharibian (www.arswestusa.org/donate for “Children of Artsash”).
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.