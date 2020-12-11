ARF Bureau Strongly Condemns Azeri and Turkish Leaders’ Declarations

Calls on International Community to Take Action

During a military parade in Baku on December 10, 2020, the leaders of Turkey and Azerbaijan took the liberty of making declarations that amount to hate speech, threatening the physical existence of the Armenians living on Armenian lands, and calling into the territorial integrity of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh.

The Azeri leader did not hesitate, once again, to consider Syunik, Gegharkunik and the capital Yerevan as Azerbaijani territories. Furthermore, the Turkish leader, by invoking the name of Enver Pasha [one of the architects of the Armenian Genocide], effectively, once again, crowned himself a successor of one of the greatest executioners of the Armenian people.

The nature of the announcements made in the heart of Baku also attests to the fact that unleashing aggressive attacks against Artsakh and occupying Armenian territories, not only has not curbed the appetites of the Turkey-Azerbaijan axis, but also suggests that they have plans for other territories belonging to the Armenians.

It is evident that the state, which committed one of the greatest crimes in the history of mankind against the Armenians at the beginning of the last century, even today continues to threaten the physical existence and independent statehood of the Armenians. At the same time, its claims against the territories in southern Armenia are becoming more and more substantive. It is also evident that after the November 9 trilateral declaration, Turkey is pursuing its policy of destabilizing regions, especially the South Caucasus, with renew vigor, by overtly pursuing its long-held goal of uniting the Turkish-speaking people from Azerbaijan—through Armenia’s southern territories—to Central Asia.

From these statements, one can only conclude that the Turkish-Azerbaijani axis is the singular threat to the security of our region, which visibly played out during the recent war through the Azerbaijani-Turkish military campaign and the deployment of Turkey-backed jihadist mercenaries to the region.

Taking into consideration the ongoing build-up of Turkey’s military-political factor in the region, and the attempts to change the demographic and religious profile of certain parts of the South Caucasus through the deployment of jihadist extremists, which are certain to continuously destabilize the region for a foreseeable future, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation calls on the international community, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries and partner international organizations to closely monitor and prevent Turkey’s expansionist policies. We would also like to draw the attention of the Russian leadership to these developments. The Russian Federation, as a signatory to the May 12, 1994 ceasefire agreement and the November 9, 2020 tripartite declaration, bears the most succinct responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

At the same time, we declare that the ARF, despite is posturing toward the disgraceful Armenian government, which caused such an embarrassing defeat, continues to serve the foreign policy interests of Armenia and the inalienable rights of our people, often confronting the challenges brought on by the joint lobbying network of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

ARF BUREAU

December 11, 2020