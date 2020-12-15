Funeral Notice: Nina (Damourchian) Terzian

Born on April 30, 1925, Ukraine
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and relative Nina (Damourchian) Terzian, who passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, December 21, 9:30 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by:
The entire Terzian, Shahgaldian, Abrahamians, Yerganian, Parseghian, Tchoukadarian and Arnold families, relatives and friends.
