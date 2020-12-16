Catholicos Aram I Thanks Pan-Armenian Council for Lebanon Relief Efforts

There is no doubt that 2020 was a year of unprecedented losses and devastation for the Armenian People. While various Armenian communities in the Middle East faced severe security and socio-economic challenges, the Artsakh war and the invaluable loss of human lives and territory it caused, added a dark page to our history. Today, as the whole Armenian reality is in turmoil, one thing which is clear is that as a nation we will collectively make every effort to find ways to reorganize ourselves, lift our spirits, and to strive for a brighter future for Armenia and the Armenian nation.

The Pan-Armenian Council of Western America hereby concludes its current year of operation, leaving behind its list of efforts and events planned and executed on the consensual basis, including the massive march during the days of the Artsakh war, and a fundraising campaign aimed at alleviating the needs of the Lebanese-Armenian community.

As members of our community are aware, days after the historic explosion in Lebanon and in an effort to assist our brethren in that country, the Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States initiated a fundraising campaign which culminated in a telethon on August 30, 2020, which raised a total of $1,378,255 dollars. Four months after months after the end of the campaign, the Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States would like to offer its final accounting. An actual 97.7% of pledges having been collected, and all of telethon expenses having been satisfied (a total of 3.2% of collected funds), we hereby announce that a total of $1,300,000.00 has been transferred in four installments, funds which have already been received by the Lebanese-Armenian Recovery Committee.

Attesting to the receipt of the funds, and with his word of commendation, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I has issued a letter which we submit attached.

Once again, we would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to all the donors, and to all the volunteers who assisted us in our humanitarian relief campaign.

It is our wish that the coming year and the ones following it will be brighter and more successful for our nation and our homeland than the current one. In this vein, the Council reaffirms its collective commitment to continue its efforts and activities according to its mission statement, and in the name of our national wellbeing.

PAN ARMENIAN COUNCIL OF THE WESTERN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian Bar Association

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Western District

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region

Armenian Relief Society of Western USA

Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA

Armenian Society of Los Angeles

Armenian Youth Association of California

Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA

Homenetmen Western USA

Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles

Kessab Educational Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

Service Employees International Union Local 721 – Armenian Caucus

Southern California Armenian Democrats

Tekeyan Cultural Association

Unified Young Armenians

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America