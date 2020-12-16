House Foreign Affairs Leaders Say Ankara Undermines NATO Alliance

WASHINGTON—House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Lead Republican Michael McCaul have released a statement on their deep concern over Turkey’s actions under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that endanger the NATO alliance, the broader region, and democracy and the rule of law in Turkey.

“We are gravely concerned by the threat Turkey’s increasingly provocative behavior poses to our decades-long bilateral relationship, to the NATO alliance, and to the region more broadly,” said Engel and McCaul.

While we continue to see real value in a strong U.S.-Turkey relationship, its destabilizing actions need to be more strongly addressed and the United States must work with its European and NATO allies and partners to continue to use all of the tools at their disposal to demand that Turkey reverse course. We strongly urge President Erdogan to put an end to Turkey’s provocative behavior so the United States and Turkey can once again enjoy a close and cooperative relationship built on mutual security interests, a strong commitment to NATO, and shared democratic values,” added the two Foreign Affairs Committee leaders.

“House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Lead Republican Michael McCaul unnecessarily hedge their criticism of Turkey by using the word ‘reportedly’ to qualify Turkey’s well-documented recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to attack Artsakh,” said Armenian National Committee America Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

“Sadly, the rest of this statement – which does raise a series of very troubling Turkish offenses – is framed in terms of bringing Turkey back into the NATO fold – years after Erdogan stormed away from the alliance. This fundamentally mistaken mindset among U.S. policy-makers must end. Turkey today is not an ally to be managed – with relentless excuses and endless appeasement – but rather an openly announced adversary that must be forcefully and firmly confronted,” added Hamparian.

Recent actions of concern by Turkey under President Erdogan include: