ARF Leaders Visit Prelate, Congratulate Him on Election

A Delegation of Armenian Revolutionary Federation leaders on Thursday visited Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan and offered their congratulations on his election to the position and offered well wishes for his tenure.

The delegation included ARF Bureau member Dr. Viken Yacoubian, ARF Western U.S. Central Committee co-chairs, Avedik Izmirlian and Dr. Carmen Ohanian, as well as central committee member Hrayr Garabedian.

Dr. Yacoubian offered congratulation to the Prelate on behalf of the ARF Bureau chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian and the entire body, and expressed his full support to the Prelate and his current and future efforts.

Izmirlian extended heartfelt congratulations to Prelate on behalf all ARF members in Western Region on his unanimous election, adding that although the visit is an official one, the warm and healthy relations that already exist has always served as a basis for cooperation between the Western Prelacy and the ARF.

“Today, more than ever, it is imperative to work together to face the current challenges facing our people during this crisis,” Izmirlian added referring to tragic consequences of the Karabakh war.

“Your success can only benefit the collective endeavors of our community and, of course our national aspirations,” Izmirlian told Bishop Donoyan as he wished the prelate success in his mission.

Prelate Tonoyan thanked the members of the delegation and praised the ARF’s mission and work in the community.

“Together, side by side, by bringing together all our abilities, we will try to do our best for the prosperity of our community, because our community needs our presence and our full potential,” said the prelate. “Today, we must work harder than ever to achieve our goals, which are the strengthening of Armenia, the advancement of the Armenian church and ensuring the safe and continued longevity of our our Armenian homeland in hopes of a brighter future.”