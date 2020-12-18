ARS Launches ‘Stand with an Artsakh Family’ Relief Project

VIEW GALLERY: ARS launches "Stand with an Artsakh Family" relief program

YEREVAN—The Armenian Relief Society, as part of its “Stand with an Artsakh Family” initiative, on Thursday assisted the families displaced as a result of the recent Artsakh war.

ARS Central Executive Board member, Hamesd Beugekian, along with ARS Armenian Regional Board and chapter members, and ARF Armenian Youth Federation of Armenia volunteers visited the families currently residing in the Nizami, Sis, Sayat Nova, and Ghoukasavan communities of the Ararat Province. In total, 84 families received $250 for their first month’s financial assistance.

The goal of this project is to provide financial assistance to a minimum 1000 displaced families from Artsakh over the course of four months. The monthly financial assistance provided by the ARS is intended to cover food, clothing, bills, and partial housing of the displaced families.

Moreover, this year, in conjunction with its traditional “Amanor” (Yuletide) program, the ARS is distributing presents to the children of Artsakh both in Armenia and Artsakh. Thanks to the donation of ARS chapters and individuals, enough funds were raised to spread some Christmas joy among the children. Along with the start of the “Stand with an Artskah Family,” 210 displaced children living in the aforementioned communities received Christmas gifts.

Within the next couple of weeks, dedicated members of ARS and AYF Armenia, will be visiting other regions of Armenia to distribute additional funds and gifts to those in need.

Thanks to our donors, we were able to implement the first phase of our new project as part of the ARS Artsakh Emergency Assistance initiative.

