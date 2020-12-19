Obituary: Arthur Zakarian

It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of Arthur Zakarian, a true friend of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR).

Arthur was born in Isfahan, Iran. After graduating high school, he continued his education in the UK and Germany. In 1969, he founded his company “Olympia Tools” and in 1976, he moved to the United States with his family. In the 30 years that followed, he traveled extensively and expanded his business into a thriving one.

Arthur’s first visit to Armenia was in 1991. In the following years he travelled extensively to Armenia, and in 2005 he realized his life long dream of retiring in Armenia, making it his home, and dividing his time between his charities and small businesses.

Arthur’s life was one dedicated to helping Armenian causes. He started this calling quite young, when, at the age of 15, he raised funds to establish a 12th grade in Djulfa’s Armenian School, and to aid the local orphanage and hospital.

Soon after his first visit to Armenia, he founded “Armenia Guide Fund”, a charity dedicated to helping younger generations by creating jobs in farming, trading, and new construction in the homeland. He also got actively involved in the the economic development of the village of Geghadir and the renovation of the local school.

As a Founding Member of ABMDR and as a long time member of its Board of Directors, Arthur played a significant role in the organization early on, and was an important fundraiser and contributor for many years. For his sustained commitment and support, Arthur was recognized as ABMDR’s “Man of the Year” in 2006, and was presented an “Excellence in Leadership” award in 2014.

Arthur also served on the Board of Directors of the Armenia Fund, and received a certificate of appreciation from the St. Mary’s church for his years of support and dedication, and for his generous donation of the two Khatchkars, which serve as powerful symbols of the cultural and religious links between our homeland and the Diaspora.

ABMDR mourns the loss of a dear friend, a patriot, a cherished member of its Board of Directors for many years.

May he rest in peace, and may he be remembered for the immense good he has done for his people in general, and for ABMDR in particular.