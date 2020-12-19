Funeral Notice: Sanan Mahseredjian

SANAN MAHSEREDJIAN
Born on April 15, 1992, Glendale, California
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, fiancée and relative Sanan Mahseredjian, who passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 24, 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Internment and celebration of life will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Parents, Berdj and Gassia Mahseredjian
Sister, Gareen Mahseredjian
Fiancé, Tony Ghanime
Grandparents, Hagop and Berjouhi Mahseredjian
Uncle, Hratch and Mireille Mahseredjian and son, Jack
Uncle, Vatche Mahseredjian
Uncle, Rolance and Armine Mahseredjian and children, Michael and Stella
Uncle, Aram and Suzy Bosnoyan and children, Kayan and Christ (Lebanon)
Cousin, Zorig and Carla Bosnoyan and son, Aram (Lebanon)
Aunt, Tamar and Stepan Der Bedrossian (Lebanon)
Cousin, Alik and Kevork Melkonian and daughter, Lalig (Lebanon)
Cousin, Zaven and Tvin Der Bedrossian and children, Stepan, Vike and Garni (Lebanon)
Cousin, Shaghig Der Bedrossian and fiancé, Toros Mendilian (Lebanon)
In-laws, Ara and Ani Ghanime and children (Qatar)
Apo Garabedian
And the entire Mahseredjian, Bosnoyan, Der Bedrossian, Ghanime, Bandak, Bou Farhat, Istanbouli and Nalbandian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian school’s Sanan Mehserdjian Educational Fund (1615 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027) or Children’s Hospital Sanan Mehserdjian Cancer Research Fund (4650 Sunset Blvd #29 Los Angeles, CA 90027. ATTN: Cydne West: In lieu of flowers for Sanan Mehserdjian).
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.