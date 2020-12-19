Funeral Notice: Sanan Mahseredjian

SANAN MAHSEREDJIAN

Born on April 15, 1992, Glendale, California

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, fiancée and relative Sanan Mahseredjian, who passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 24, 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Internment and celebration of life will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Parents, Berdj and Gassia Mahseredjian

Sister, Gareen Mahseredjian

Fiancé, Tony Ghanime

Grandparents, Hagop and Berjouhi Mahseredjian

Uncle, Hratch and Mireille Mahseredjian and son, Jack

Uncle, Vatche Mahseredjian

Uncle, Rolance and Armine Mahseredjian and children, Michael and Stella

Uncle, Aram and Suzy Bosnoyan and children, Kayan and Christ (Lebanon)

Cousin, Zorig and Carla Bosnoyan and son, Aram (Lebanon)

Aunt, Tamar and Stepan Der Bedrossian (Lebanon)

Cousin, Alik and Kevork Melkonian and daughter, Lalig (Lebanon)

Cousin, Zaven and Tvin Der Bedrossian and children, Stepan, Vike and Garni (Lebanon)

Cousin, Shaghig Der Bedrossian and fiancé, Toros Mendilian (Lebanon)

In-laws, Ara and Ani Ghanime and children (Qatar)

Apo Garabedian

And the entire Mahseredjian, Bosnoyan, Der Bedrossian, Ghanime, Bandak, Bou Farhat, Istanbouli and Nalbandian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian school’s Sanan Mehserdjian Educational Fund (1615 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027) or Children’s Hospital Sanan Mehserdjian Cancer Research Fund (4650 Sunset Blvd #29 Los Angeles, CA 90027. ATTN: Cydne West: In lieu of flowers for Sanan Mehserdjian).