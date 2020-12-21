Armenia Submits Arman Nshanian’s ‘Songs Of Solomon’ for Oscar Race

Armenia has selected Arman Nshanian’s historical drama “Songs of Solomon” as its official submission for the 93rd Academy Awards’ International Feature Film category, Deadline reported.

Written by Audrey Gevorkian, Nshanian’s first feature highlights the life and impact of Komitas. The film will also follow a childhood friendship torn apart by the Hamidian massacres infiltrated by the Ottoman Empire. Songs of Solomon centers on a brave Turkish woman as she risks her own life and family to save her best friend targeted for her religious beliefs. “Songs of Solomon” spans from 1881 to 1915 and takes inspiration from Sirvart Kavoukjian’s “The Past Unsung.”

Songs of Solomon features Samvel Tadevossian, Arevik Gevorgyan, Tatev Hovakimyan, Sos Janibekyan, Arman Nshanian, Artashes Aleksanyan and Jean-Pier Nshanian. Slava Seyranyan, Iren Ayvazyan and Mery Hovsepyan also appear in the film.

The feature, which was screened earlier this in Hollywood and premiered on November 26 in Armenia, is produced by Nick Vallelonga of Vallelonga Productions and Asko Akopyan of Oscar Gold Productions. Nshanian produces under his People of Ar Production Company in association with AnEva Productions in Armenia. Karo Kavoukjian serves as executive producer.

Nshanian’s film is set to make its U.S. debut in 2021.