Western Prelacy Allocates $50,000 to Aid Children Of Artsakh

The Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church announced last week that it will be allocating $50,000 to efforts for providing assistance to the children of Artsakh.

“Artsakh and the people of Artsakh are in our soul, in our life, in our work, in our minds every day and every hour, whether we are asleep or awake, day and night,” said a statement from the Prelacy.

The allocation was made in response to the appeal by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia who has declared 2021 the “Year of Artsakh.” This allocation is earmarked specifically for need children of Artsakh to receive supplies, food and clothing, gifts and toys, and to mark the holidays.

“We call on our benefactors, donors and all organizations supporting Artsakh and the people of Artsakh to wipe the tears of the children of Artsakh with their Christmas gifts and continue to support the disaster-stricken Artsakh and the people of Artsakh forever, because the need is great and the wound of our nation is deep, because today Artsakh is the crying conscience of all the children of our nation and people,” said the Prelacy.