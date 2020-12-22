ARF Bureau Chairman Meets with Lebanon President

Lebanon’s President General Michel Aoun on Monday met with Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau Chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian and the ARF Lebanon Central Committee Chairman Hagop Pakradouni.

The meeting with the Lebanese leader was part of Der Khachadourian’s visit to Beirut, where he has met with community leaders, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, as well as families of the victims of the August blast at the port of Beirut.

Der Khachadourian briefed Aoun about the ARF’s efforts and activities in international circles in support of Lebanon, especially the country’s current sensitive situation.

The ARF leaders and Aoun also discussed the current situation of Artsakh.